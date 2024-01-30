Man sentenced to 140 years to life for decades-old rapes of 9-year-old and jogger

A San Bernardino man has been sentenced to 140 years to life for raping a 9-year-old girl, a female jogger and the molestation of a former girlfriend’s daughter.

Kevin Michael Konther was convicted in March of last year, and received the maximum sentence for the brutal crimes. The 58-year-old evaded police for decades before being arrested in 2019.

Authorities say Konther committed multiple offenses in the 90s. The first occurred on Oct. 21, 1995. A 9-year-old girl was walking home through Serrano Creek Park in Lake Forest after buying school supplies.

According to officials, Konther grabbed the young girl and pulled her down an embankment where he took the victim to a secluded area.

“He told the girl not to scream and threatened that he had a knife,” officials said. “She begged him not to hurt her but he ignored her pleas” and forcibly raped her.

Konther then made the young girl walk home naked, only giving her the supplies she had just bought to cover herself up. The victim ran home to tell her mother about the rape.

Authorities say Konther raped a 32-year-old woman on June 2, 1998. The victim was jogging on a trail in Mission Viejo, when Konther, who officials say was completely naked other than wearing his shoes, jumped out of the bushes and subdued the woman.

“He dragged her down an embankment into a secluded wooded area next to the trail, removed her clothing, and then forcibly raped her before running away,” court documents said.

The DNA evidence collected from the jogger matched the suspect’s DNA from the rape of the 9-year-old girl.

It wasn’t until 2018 that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department caught a break in the case. Authorities used “investigative genetic genealogy to develop leads” on the suspect and narrow their search down to Konther.

Konther and his twin brother were arrested in 2019 after the genetic investigation linked the siblings to the 1995 and 1998 attacks on the 9-year-old and the jogger in Mission Viejo.

Officials say Konther blamed his twin brother for the rapes. Unknown to Konther, authorities had been secretly recording conversations following their arrests. Konther made incriminating statements during these talks with his brother, including admitting to committing these crimes.

During the investigation, a third victim was discovered. Authorities say Konther molested the 12-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend between 1999 and 2003. The incidents occurred while the girl was pretending to sleep.

“What monster jumps out of the bushes to rape an innocent little girl and then forces her to walk home naked while this child desperately tries to cover herself with anything she can until she can get home to the safety of her mother’s arms?” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “And when he doesn’t get caught, he pulls another jogger into the bushes and rapes her. And when he doesn’t get caught again, he preys on an innocent young girl who has no choice but to be in the same house as him. Without the advances in DNA technology, we may have never been able to solve this case.”

Konther was convicted by a jury on two two felony counts of forcible rape, two felony counts of forcible oral copulation, one felony count of a forcible lewd act upon a child, and one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a minor.

