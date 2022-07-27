Man sentenced to 15 years in fatal shooting in St. Paul bar parking lot

If Marlon Vincent Walker went on trial for murder, prosecutors said they’d try to prove he fatally shot a man in St. Paul during a robbery. They also wanted to present evidence about an earlier robbery, during which Walker was accused of firing a gun.

Walker pleaded guilty before a trial. And Walker’s attorney said while the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Tyreese Harris was a tragedy, it “was not a planned act of violence.”

Walker “was in the throes of addiction and at bar close went to sell drugs,” his attorney, Tyler Bliss, wrote in a court document. “He approached a vehicle and made a fateful confrontation. In an altercation that lasts mere seconds an inebriated Walker sees a gun between (Harris) and himself. Both go for the gun. After a brief struggle over the weapon, a quick trigger pull is all it took to effectuate (Harris’) death. Mr. Walker panics and leaves.”

Prosecutors noted in an earlier court filing that aside from Walker and Harris, who wasn’t alive to tell what happened, there were not other witnesses who saw exactly what transpired after Walker approached and opened Harris’ car door.

Bliss sought a sentence of 13 years and 10 months for Walker, writing that a judge could give a lighter sentence “when the victim was an aggressor in the incident.” He said Walker, who pleaded guilty to unintentional murder while committing a felony, accepted responsibility and showed remorse.

Judge Patrick Diamond denied Bliss’ motion and sentenced Walker on Tuesday to 15 years.

SHOOTING IN PARKING LOT

On April 25, 2021, about 11 p.m., Harris was sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2007 Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of the Foundry Pub on Jackson Street near Maryland Avenue. Someone driving a Ford Fusion backed into a parking spot directly adjacent to the Mercedes.

A man, later identified as Walker, got out of the Ford and opened the driver’s door of the Mercedes. Surveillance video showed what appeared “to be a momentary struggle” between Walker and Harris, who was still sitting in his car, according to a prosecutor’s court filing. A muzzle flash could be seen, Harris exited his car, and Walker drove away in Harris’ Mercedes.

Harris was found shot in the stomach in the parking lot and died at the hospital. An autopsy showed he had a cut above one eye and multiple bruises around the other.

Diamond also sentenced Walker on Tuesday to six-and-a-half years for the robbery that prosecutors referenced in the court filing — it happened in September 2019, less than a mile from where Harris was shot in April 2021. Walker will serve his robbery sentence at the same time as the murder sentence.

In the robbery case, a man reported he was getting gas in St. Paul when someone — later identified as Walker — approached and asked to borrow money, which he declined.

The man drove to a friend’s house, parked, and Walker suddenly got into the back of his vehicle. Walker struck him in the face with a gun. Another person with Walker robbed the man and, while he was on the ground, Walker fired a gun near his head, according to a criminal complaint.

