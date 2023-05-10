Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after 2019 fentanyl death of Wichita woman

A man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday after selling two fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the death of a Wichita woman in 2019.

Javyn Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution in January in the death of 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt.

Pratt, a mother of two, was found dead by her boyfriend on Aug. 17, 2019 after having had taken what she believed was a Percocet pill. It was actually a fentanyl-laced Percocet pill, according to previous Eagle reporting.

“Chanelle was the mother of 8-year-old twin sons whose life was cut short when she took just half of a pill sold to her,” U.S. District Attorney for Kansas Kate Brubacher said at a law enforcement gathering for National Fentanyl Awareness Day at the Epic Center.

In his plea agreement, “Johnson claims he didn’t know the tablets contained fentanyl,” a January news release from the U.S. district attorney’s office for Kansas read. ”However, he acknowledges giving her the fentanyl that caused her death.”

“No sentence can bring back Chanelle, but we are committed to honoring her memory and to holding those in the fentanyl trade to account,” Brubacher said.

U.S. District Attorney for Kansas Kate Brubacher speaks about National Fentanyl Awareness Day and Chanelle Pratt at the Epic Center in downtown Wichita on Tuesday.

In 2021, 347 people died from synthetic opioid use in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Nationally, 107,375 people in the U.S. died of drug overdose and poisonings in 2022. Roughly 67 percent of those deaths involved fentanyl, according to Center for Disease Control.

To curb the deadly effects of fentanyl the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a website to help people find resources for issues related to mental health, drugs and alcohol. That website is called Findsupport.gov.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association national helpline can also be reached 24/7 at 1-800-662-4357 for help with mental or substance abuse.