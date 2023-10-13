Man sentenced to 15 years for involvement in Chandler Fashion Center Mall shooting

A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with crimes committed during a shooting at the Chandler Fashion Center Mall, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Anthony Vensor, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, after pleading guilty last month to five counts of misconduct involving weapons, one count of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and one count of disorderly conduct, the Attorney's Office said in a news release.

On August 1, 2022, Vensor was involved in an attempted robbery where he aimed an illegally modified AR-15 style firearm at an individual and discharged 30 rounds in the direction of the person and into the air. This incident led to a several-hour lockdown of CFCM, as reported by the Attorney's Office in their news release.

Shortly before the shooting, the Attorney's Office reported that Vensor had brandished a weapon at both bar employees and patrons in Mesa. He was on felony probation at the time and had a prior conviction for mishandling a weapon. His rights had not been restored due to an unrelated case in Pinal County at the time of the shooting.

"We are very fortunate that no one was hurt during this selfish and senseless act," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the news release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler Fashion Center Mall shooting leads to a man's 15-year sentence