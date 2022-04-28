Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2017 fatal shooting

Gavel.

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after authorities say he fatally shot a victim in the face in several years ago.

Authorities say 27-year-old Gabriel Quinn Enos, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the shooting, which occurred on Aug. 23, 2017.

Further details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it were not immediately available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents show Enos pleaded guilty on January 20, 2021, but filed a motion to withdraw the plea on April 13 while alleging he didn't understand the rights he gave up.

U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich denied Enos' motion and later sentenced him to 15 years in prison and three years of supervised probation after his release.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison after fatal shooting