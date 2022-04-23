Man sentenced to 16 1/2 years in prison for shooting person in face, pulling gun on deputy

Apr. 22—A 14-time convicted felon will spend 16 1/2 years in prison for shooting a man in the face and then, the next day, pulling a handgun from his waistband while fleeing from U.S. Marshals deputies in Spokane.

Kevin J. Gellnes, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault Monday in Spokane County Superior Court for incidents that happened in September 2020. Judge Rachelle Anderson then handed down the 198-month sentence.

Gellnes shot Jeb L. Carpenter, now 54, Sept. 27, 2020, inside a garage at 1902 E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane's Chief Garry Park Neighborhood, according to court documents. The documents indicated there was an ongoing dispute that involved Gellnes allegedly stealing items from Carpenter and apparently a drug transaction where Carpenter's girlfriend stole money from Gellnes.

The next day, a U.S. Marshals task force located Gellnes in the area of Regal Street and Everett Avenue in the Hillyard Neighborhood. Gellnes fled from a U.S. Marshals special deputy and ignored his commands to stop, documents said. The deputy then shot Gellnes after he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Gellnes will serve 99 months, including a 36-month firearm enhancement, for each count.

Gellnes has 14 previous felony convictions in Washington, as well as a criminal record in Idaho, Arkansas and Kansas, documents said.