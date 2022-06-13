Man sentenced to 16 months in prison after threatening young boys with machete during carjacking

A man who carjacked a vehicle and threatened three boys at knifepoint was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Monday, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Nicolas Joseph James Johnson, a 33-year-old enrolled member of the Makah Tribe, pleaded guilty to robbery in March 2022.

According to court documents, Johnson carjacked a vehicle from outside a mini market in Neah Bay on Sept. 18, 2021.

There were three brothers, ages 16, 12 and 10, inside the car who Johnson reportedly threatened with a machete.

After ordering the boys out of the car, Johnson sped off and led police on a high-speed chase.

Johnson has two prior convictions in state court related to stolen vehicles, according to the DOJ.