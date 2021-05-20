Man sentenced 16 years to life in deadly shooting outside Dayton lounge

May 20—A man found guilty of murder in the shooting of John Reece outside a Dayton lounge last July was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Emanuel Dennis, 45, of Dayton, was convicted of murder (proximate result, felonious assault serious physical harm) and tampering with evidence (clothing) in April, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

A jury found him not guilty of murder (proximate result, felonious assault deadly weapon), felonious assault (deadly weapon), having a weapon while under disability (prior drug conviction), and a second tampering with evidence charge.