Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after bike theft, assault

Feb. 8—A man accused of stealing a bike and then assaulting the owner pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday.

Sean Michael Hyche, 24, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court to one count of second-degree assault as a habitual offender, according to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

The plea included a stipulated sentence to 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors said in April 2022 Hyche was identified as a suspect in a bike theft and had punched the bike owner in the face and broke her nose when she confronted him.

Boulder Police Officers found and arrested Hyche at a camp that was strewn with bike parts and other suspected stolen property.

Prosecutors said Hyche had a significant criminal history, which led to the habitual offender sentence enhancer.

"The victim suffered a terrible and traumatic attack by this defendant," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "The sentence of 16 years in state prison is certainly appropriate, given what this defendant did. His conduct was outrageous and unacceptable. This office will respond strongly to threats to community safety and the violent victimization of our community members."

Hyche's booking photo was not immediately available.