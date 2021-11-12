Man sentenced to 17 to 34 years for Bristol Township shooting

A Philadelphia man will spend up to more than three decades in prison for shooting a man at a park in Bristol Township two years ago.

On Friday, Taariq Alfons Norris, 26, was sentenced to 17 to 34 years in state prison, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Norris had pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder, prohibited possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm without a license, which are felonies, as well as a misdemeanor of possessing an instrument of crime.

Norris had been on trial for two days before entering his plea.

Bristol Township police said Norris and an unidentified man shot a man several times at Marie Lowe Recreation Park just before 7 p.m. March 28, 2019.

The two had approached him to rob him, according to testimony from Norris' preliminary hearing last year.

The victim fired back and struck Norris several times, resulting in wounds on his upper torso near his neck, according to authorities. The victim required surgery for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and buttocks, and Norris also needed treatment for his wounds, officials said.

The unidentified man left the scene while Norris was placed in a car after the shooting,.

Township police and county detectives arrested Norris in October 2019 after a months-long investigation.

A message left for his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday.

Investigators are still trying to identify the second shooter in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police at 215-785-4040 or the DA's office at 215-348-6354.

