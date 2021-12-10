Man sentenced to 17 years in prison in Horseheads rape, sexual abuse case

A Horseheads man will spend 17 years in state prison following his conviction on multiple sex charges.

A Chemung County Court jury in August found Michael W. Burtner, 54, guilty of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, and second-degree assault, all felonies.

He was also convicted on misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Chemung County Judge Otto Campanella on Friday sentenced Burtner to serve 17 years on the rape charge and 17 years on each of the criminal sex act charges, along with shorter sentences on the other counts.

All of the sentences will be served concurrently.

Related: Breesport man sentenced to prison after admitting to felony child sex crimes

For subscribers: Does math education work for all? Debate rages over changes to how US teaches the subject

Coronavirus: NY mandates masks indoors unless businesses require vaccine for entry. What to know

Burtner was also sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision after his prison time ends, and he will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The indictment, which resulted from an investigation by the Horseheads Police Department and New York State Police, alleged Burtner physically and sexually assaulted a woman in the Village of Horseheads over a four-day period between May 2 and May 5, 2019.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, who prosecuted the case, presented evidence at the trial indicating Burtner assaulted the victim so violently she suffered bleeding on the brain and had to be hospitalized.

Burtner has been incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail without bail since his arrest.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Horseheads man will serve 17 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse