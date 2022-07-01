Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for the 2006 rape of a Miami University student

In a case that used high tech DNA testing that led to a conviction, the man who pleaded guilty in the 2006 rape investigation of a Miami University student was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday.

Lloyd Ailes, 59, raped the student of campus in 2006 and investigators were stymied in the case until a company, Parabon, that does DNA testing on families was able to get a match in the case.

He pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, to charges of rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and gun specifications

Ailes did have a message for the victim on Thursday: “I’m sorry. If I could take it back, I would. I can even tell the court. I mean, if there’s anything I could do to change it, I would," according to a report from Enquirer media partner Fox 19.

Ailes must also register as a sex offender five days after his release from prison and serve a mandatory five years of probation, the report states.

Ailes has been given credit on his sentence for serving more than 200 days.

