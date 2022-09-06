Man sentenced to 175 years in prison for massacre of six members of Juárez family

A judge sentenced a man to 175 years in prison after he was convicted on homicide charges in the "family massacre" shooting that killed six people at a Juárez home in 2020, authorities said Monday.

Ismael G.H., alias "El Mayelo," is a reputed member of a criminal group who is a suspect in 20 other homicide investigations, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said.

Ismael G.H. was convicted on homicide charges in the murders of six members of a family in a shooting at a home in Juárez on May 17, 2020.

The state prosecutor's office described him as "one of the principal generators of violence" in Juárez. His full name was not released by Mexican authorities in keeping with rules regarding identifying crime suspects.

Drug cartels:'El 80' reputed New Juárez Drug Cartel leader extradited to US, charged in New Mexico

A 15-year-old girl, three women and two men were shot multiple times by gunmen on the Sunday afternoon of May 17, 2020, inside a small home on a dirt road in the mountainside Felipe Angeles neighborhood in western Juárez.

Investigators found 40 bullet casings at the scene of the attack, which a state prosecutor previously said stemmed from a conflict with a neighbor who sought out members of a crime group for retribution.

Ismael G.H. was arrested a month after the mass killing after investigators obtained nearby security camera video that filmed the vehicles used by the attackers, the attorney general's office said.

No other arrests have been announced.

More: Memorial honors victims of femicide in Juárez

Chihuahua state investigators escort Ismael G.H. after he was arrested in June 2020 in connection with the "family massacre" shooting in Juárez on May 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man gets 175-year prison sentence in mass killing of Juárez family