Man sentenced to 18 months for 2019 funeral shooting near Frederick

Nov. 27—A man charged after a 2019 shooting at a funeral near Frederick is serving an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Demar C. Allen, 29, of Germantown, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 and was sentenced by Judge Julie Stevenson Solt to 20 years with all but 18 months suspended. Upon his release, he'll undergo three years of supervised probation, court records indicate. The remaining charges against him were abandoned. Credit for time served was waived.

Police arrested Allen in Montgomery County in April, almost two years after the April 20, 2019, shooting that injured two people. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at the Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church in the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike. Police identified Allen as the suspect about 10 days later and said they believed the shooting to be targeted, as it occurred after an altercation at the funeral service.

The service was being held for Frederick resident Trevor Frazier, 24, who was killed in a Prince George's County shooting in April 2019.

The Office of the Public Defender could not be reached for comment.

