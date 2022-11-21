Man sentenced to 18 years after guilty plea

Nov. 20—A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in Ector County District Court.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Villarreal was traveling north on U.S. Highway 385 on Sept. 16, 2018, when he crossed the center median and struck Federico Castillo, 58, and Suzana Castillo, 57, head-on.

Suzana Castillo was declared dead at the scene, which was just north of Odessa.

Villarreal was indicted in January 2019 on one count of intoxication manslaughter by a 161st Ector County District Court grand jury. He had been scheduled to go to trial Nov. 28.