Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2018 murder on Navajo Nation

Leon Lee Jones was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison for a 2018 murder.

U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi also sentenced Jones, who is from the Navajo Nation, to five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona announced.

Jones, 38, previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Jones was arrested after his partner was shot and killed on July 11, 2018, near Klagetoh, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man sentenced to 18 years in prison after shooting partner