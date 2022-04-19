Man sentenced to 19 1/2 years for fatal stabbing at an ABQ supermarket

Apr. 19—A judge sentenced a 31-year-old Albuquerque man to 19 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for the 2018 stabbing death of Daniel Sandoval, 48, at the entrance of an Albertsons Market.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury in October found Lucas Herron guilty of second-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

District Judge Brett Loveless said he will set a hearing at a later time to consider habitual offender enhancements that could add up to 12 years to Herron's prison sentence.

Herron's attorney, Raymond Maestas, said during a sentencing hearing Tuesday that he intends to appeal the jury conviction. Maestas argued at trial that Herron acted in self defense after Sandoval initiated the attack.

Sandoval and his wife were entering an Albertsons Market at Rio Bravo and Isleta SW on April 7, 2018, when he and Herron got into an argument that quickly escalated into a fight, Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies alleged in a complaint.

Prosecutors alleged that Herron fatally stabbed Sandoval with a knife that he had concealed in a sweatshirt.