Man sentenced to 190 years for murder of L.A. philanthropist Jacqueline Avant

A California man was sentenced to 190 years in prison Tuesday for the murder of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and wife of a celebrated Los Angeles music executive.

Aariel Maynor, 30, was also sentenced for trying to kill Avant's security guard during a Dec. 1 robbery at the Beverly Hills home Avant shared with her husband, Clarence Avant, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Maynor, who pleaded guilty last month to one count of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of burglary, will not be eligible for early parole, District Attorney George Gascón said.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community," Gascón said. "Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist."

He added that her "murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss."

Maynor, who was recorded in security video at the couple's home, was taken into custody Dec. 2. Authorities did not disclose a motive in the shooting, but said Maynor had an "extensive" criminal history and was on parole at the time of the killing.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was a one-time model, mother, philanthropist and wife of Clarence Avant, known as the "Godfather of Black music."