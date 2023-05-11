Man sentenced in 1998 Lubbock manslaughter case

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 43-year-old man arrested two years ago in Idaho was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for his role in the fatal beating death of a man at a New Year's Eve party 25 years ago.

Lee Lopez pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter in the Jan. 1, 1998 death of 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez at a home in the 2400 block of Third Street.

He faced between two to 20 years in prison and pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office.

Lopez is one of two men charged with Ordonez's death.

Lopez's brother, Gabriel Lopez, pleaded guilty in September to the same charge in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence.

Their charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began when officers responded to a call on New Years Day in 1998 about an injured man and found Ordonez lying in the home’s front yard. Ordonez was was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died less than an hour later.

The Lopez brothers moved to Idaho soon after Ordonez's death, officials said.

The brothers have been suspects in Ordonez's death for years and in 2007 the case was presented to a grand jury. However, grand jurors declined to indict the men at the time.

Police investigators spoke to a witness who died of a drug overdose shortly after identifying the Lopez brothers as Ordonez's killer, the warrant states.

Investigators continued to work on the case for decades. In 2019, investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit traveled to Idaho where they spoke with an eye-witnesses, a relative of the Lopez brothers, who provided crucial information about the case.

The witness told investigators he saw Gabriel Lopez and Ordonez get into an argument that night. A scuffle broke out between the men and Lee Lopez joined. During the fray, Ordonez fell to the ground and hit his head, which stunned him, and the brothers began kicking Ordonez in the head as he lay defenseless on the ground. The witness said he stood about 10 feet away from the brothers as they allegedly kicked Ordonez, the warrant states.

Lee Lopez was arrested June 18, 2019, during a probation hearing in Idaho. He is set to be extradited to Lubbock soon. Gabriel Lopez was arrested June 20 in the 2400 block of Third Street.

