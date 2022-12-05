Man sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for drug-related shooting in Algonac

A Westland man was sentenced to two to five years in prison after he reportedly shot a man in an Algonac drug deal more than three years ago.

Ricardo Galan II appeared in St. Clair County Circuit Court Monday after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny between $1,000 and $20,000. As a part of his plea deal, armed robbery, second-degree home invasion, assault or intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and three felony firearms charges were dismissed at sentencing.

James Amberg, Galan's attorney, said Galan is a wonderful father with a stable career and great support, as shown by numerous letters of from friends and family written to the court on his behalf. He has risen above the circumstances of a difficult upbringing, which includes the murder of his mother at a young age, Amberg said.

Galan has no prior felonies on his criminal record, and has shown remorse for his actions, and the details of the case suggest the shooting was more spontaneous than planned, Amberg said.

"This case...what your honor heard, was not what I think really happened here. I think there is much more of a gray area as to what happened between (the victim) and Mr. Galan," Amberg said.

Galan expressed remorse when speaking before his sentencing.

"I accept responsibility. I don't deny my responsibility," Galan said. "I show remorse for my victim and his family and my family as well."

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennis Rickert and Judge Dan Damman said the victim narrowly avoided being killed, and Galan was fortunate he was not convicted of murder.

Rickert said Galan lured the victim to Algonac for an armed robbery that resulted in the victim being ambushed and beaten by several men and then shot.

"The only person that put you in this position is you through your own actions," Damman said. "You lead yourself here. Whatever your goal was that night, you are millimeters from spending the rest of your life in prison for felony murder that was avoided because somebody is a bad shot."

While Galan was arrested and charged in May 2020, court records show numerous adjournments in his case during the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman also denied a motion to dismiss Galan's case earlier this year after it was discovered the St. Clair County Sheriff Department had reportedly lost a piece of video evidence.

Matthew Farmer, who testified at Galan's examination hearing, said Galan lured him to a home in the 900 block of Smith Street in Algonac on Nov. 18, 2019, to facilitate an exchange of hemp and marijuana for cash between Farmer and Galan's customer.

Galan and four or five men attacked Farmer and he was shot. Farmer said that it is extremely likely Galan shot him, judging by where Galan was in the room and the location of his wounds.

St. Clair County Sheriff deputies were called to Algonac Fire Department for a person who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension River District Hospital in East China Township for treatment, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for drug-related shooting in Algonac