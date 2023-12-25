Man sentenced to 2 life sentences for Cobb County double murder

A man has been sentenced to two life sentences in prison for the murder of two people in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney, a jury found Lester Piercefield guilty of two counts of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without parole and an additional 25 years.

On July 11, 2022, Cobb County Police responded to a report of a shooting at 400 Westwood Place in Austell.

When they arrived, they found Yolanda Speller outside of her home and suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Inside the home, they found Lena Wolfe and her young son Jeremy Davis dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

Speller gave officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Police were able to locate his vehicle and take Piercefield into custody.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Piercefield was friends with Davis and Wolfe and was with them just before the shootings.

The District Attorney’s Office said Piercefield and Wolfe were at Speller’s home at around 4 a.m. when Piercefield and Wolfe went into Davis’ bedroom.

Shortly after that, Speller heard gunfire.

When she went to the bedroom, Piercefield shot at her twice, striking her in the eye.

Crime scene analysis determined that Piercefield used two guns and fired at least eight rounds.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Piercefield also faces murder charges for another double homicide in South Carolina.

