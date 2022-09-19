Man sentenced 20 years for 2017 murder during robbery in west Abilene

An Abilene man convicted of murder in the 2017 death of Bronson Boyles at a west Abilene apartment complex was sentenced Friday to 20 years in a state prison.

After deliberating for about 85 minutes Friday afternoon, the jury of 10 women and two men rendered the sentence for D'Jaman "DJ" Keshod West. They had heard testimony in the morning in the punishment phase of the trial in 350th District Court. Judge Thomas Wheeler presided over the trial that began Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the jury determined that West had committed an act dangerous to human life by shooting Boyles, 19, close range in the torso as the two struggled on an apartment stairway during a robbery. The shooting occurred about midnight July 28, 2017, at the Summer Wind Apartment Homes, 1000 S. Clack St.

Boyles died at a hospital.

West may be eligible for crediting to his sentence time served in Taylor County Jail since his arrest Aug. 1, 2017.

Early in the investigation, the Abilene Police Department said a group intended to rob Boyles of marijuana. The victim had been released from Taylor County Jail earlier in the day on two class B misdemeanor charges: fleeing police officer and possession of marijuana.

West and two other people were indicted in the case, but charges were dropped against one.

A Taylor County jury in November 2019 found D'Audre Raashawn Hight-Ealy guilty of aggravated robbery in Boyles's death but acquitted him of the murder charge. Hight-Ealy was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role as an accomplice. He has filed an appeal in his case.

Boyles's grandmother and mother testified Friday about Boyle's good work ethic and fun, caring nature. He often assisted relatives in caring for his grandfather and great-grandparents.

The mother also testified that she and her husband had talked about marijuana use with Boyles when he got out of jail, and the young man had indicated he was "going to stop smoking weed."

An aunt and friend testified on behalf of West. The aunt described him as respectful and held accountable for wrongs while growing up. She asked the jury to have compassion on West, who was 19 at the time of his arrest.

West did not have a father in his life growing up, and he has not been able to hold his 4-year-old child who was born after his arrest, the two testified.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man sentenced 20 years for 2017 murder during robbery in west Abilene