Man sentenced to 20 years for 2020 robbery after fake hook-up in Lubbock

A 26-year-old man was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison for his role in an 2020 mugging robbery in south Lubbock apartment complex during which a man suffered a gunshot wound in the head.

Jacob Pereida appeared Monday in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

He admitted to an April 26, 2020 robbery at the Waterside Village Apartments in the 2300 block of 70th Street.

Jacob Pereida

As part of his plea, unrelated charges of forgery, unlawful possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm filed against him were dismissed.

He is one of two people charged in the case. Alize Monae Nichols, 24, is also charged with aggravated robbery and is awaiting trial.

A violent robbery

The charge against him stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began when officers responding to a check subject call at the apartment complex, found a man bleeding from what they later determined was a grazing wound on the right side of his head behind his ear, according to a police report.

The man told offers he was mugged at the park on the east side of the apartment and that one of the robbers shot him.

The man said he was driving around the area when a woman approached in a vehicle and told him to send her $100 via "cash app."

The man said he gave her the money then saw two more people come after him. He said he took off running before being shot, the report states.

Investigators later learned the man was actually at the park to meet with a woman for prostitution and got in the back seat of a vehicle where he was ambushed.

He said he escaped the vehicle and was shot as he was running away.

Perieda and Nichols were identified as suspects after police linked the vehicle used in the robbery and in other crimes to Pereida.

Pereida was arrested April 7, 2022 in the 8200 block of Lynnhaven Avenue. Nichols was arrested the same day in the 1700 block of 25th Street.

Nichols remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Her bond is set at $300,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man gets 20 years for 2020 robbery after fake hook-up in Lubbock