Man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography charge

Oct. 3—A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for a child pornography charge, according to a Department of Justice news release.

John Perry, 64, of , was sentenced for receiving child pornography.

In February 2020, Perry was found to have received on a cellphone, as well as on the internet through both the use of an email account as well as cloud data storage, over 1,000 image files depicting minors suffering various acts of sexual abuse, according to court documents. Many of the images depicted prepubescent minors, and Perry likewise engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse of minors.

Perry had prior convictions in the states of Washington and California for committing crimes, including rape of a child, communicating with minors for immoral purposes and possession of child pornography.