Man sentenced to 20 years on child sexual abuse image charges

Dec. 9—CATLETTSBURG — A 24-year-old man convicted of multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials was sentenced to 20 years in the state penitentiary house on Friday.

Jonathan T. Breeding, 24, of Ashland, was sentenced by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis in accordance with a plea agreement he struck back in September.

Under the terms of the agreement, Breeding would serve 15 years for a promotion of a minor under the age of 16 conviction and five years on the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Due to the nature of the promotion of the charge, Breeding would have to serve 85% of his sentence on that charge before he would be parole-eligible.

Breeding will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.