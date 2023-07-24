Man sentenced to 20 years after leading Illinois State Troopers and Hinsdale police officers on a high speed chase

A Chicago man, Kevonta Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence July 20 and was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a high-speed chase through Hinsdale in 2021.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Robinson led police on a high-speed chase after a state trooper saw a 2016 Honda CRV speeding down the shoulder of I-290, later learning the vehicle had been carjacked earlier that day and had been involved in two armed robberies.

After refusing to pull over, Robinson exited the expressway toward westbound Ogden Avenue; while driving down Ogden Avenue, police report Robinson drove into oncoming traffic and ran a red light at Ogden Avenue and Oak Street.

Robinson eventually got out of the vehicle and fled on foot near Oak Street and Fuller Road; while hiding in a garage on Oak Street, Robinson was apprehended by Hinsdale police.

Authorities recovered a loaded Beretta 9 mm pistol near the scene where Robinson was apprehended.

Bond was set at $1 million for Robinson, on Sept. 28, 2021, he remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail until sentencing.

“With a complete disregard for public safety and in a stolen vehicle, Mr. Robinson led police on a high-speed chase in the middle of the afternoon just blocks from a grammar school,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “I commend the Hinsdale Police Department for their truly outstanding efforts in the apprehension of Mr. Robinson.”

On Friday, Robinson pleaded guilty to the additional charge of one count of unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a class 1 felony, and was sentenced to five years. Both sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.