Man sentenced 20 years for Longmont shooting at moving car

Sep. 28—A man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for firing multiple shots into a moving car and injuring one person in Longmont in November.

Martin Valles Rojo, 20, was sentenced Wednesday for the Nov. 12 incident involving a passenger being shot in the elbow. Rojo entered a guilty plea Aug. 14 to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office requested Rojo be sentenced to 25 years in state prison, according to the office's spokeswoman, Shannon Carbone.

"This lengthy prison sentence is the right outcome, given what the defendant did," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "I want to be clear — this outcome was made possible by the victim's willingness to come forward, cooperate with law enforcement, and trust the criminal justice system to reach the just result."

According to an affidavit, on the night of the shooting, the victim and his girlfriend went to a birthday party of a friend in Denver. The friend asked for the victim and girlfriend to drive him home, as they lived near him. Upon arriving home, the friend called his cousin, Rojo, as Rojo previously told him he was going to "do something."

As the victim and his girlfriend drove away, the victim was shot in the elbow, the affidavit said.

As soon as he was about to call his nephew, the friend heard four gunshots in the area which caused him to run back to his house, according to the affidavit. As he was running, the friend saw Rojo also running toward his house.

One witness told police that Rojo was crying and stating he "(expletive) up" immediately following the shooting. When the witness asked Rojo what was wrong and what he did, Rojo told the witness that he "shot up a car."

In the affidavit, police said Rojo is a known member of the 3K 59 Brim gang out of Lafayette.