Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material, deputies say

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in connection with the felony possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said in June 2020 it began investigating after receiving multiple cyber tips about Cody Allen Wright.

Deputies said a search warrant was executed at Wright’s residence located on Little Creek Road near Mooresville.

Inside the home, investigators found two cell phones, a laptop computer, and other electronic devices. All of these devices were seized as evidence, according to deputies.

Deputies said a forensic search and analysis of the devices revealed between December 2019 and June 2020 Wright possessed over 1,500 electronic files that contained images and videos of children, some of whom were under 12 years old being sexually abused.

Wright has been charged with felony possession of child sexual abuse material, according to deputies.

He will serve the remainder of his life under court supervision and must register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

