Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

Oct. 29—A Rio Linda man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Edgar A. Ernst, 38, pleaded no contest in August and was originally charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, and misdemeanor counts of driving without a license, and possessing paraphernalia.

On April 30, Ernst drove his 1994 Honda Accord across the center divider on Highway 70 and while traveling the wrong direction, collided with a 2007 Kia Optima. Brian Allen, 64, of Marysville, was killed in the collision due to a major head injury. Ernst was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine when the collision occurred and was found with a meth pipe, according to Appeal archives.

Ernst posted bail in May, but after failing to appear at a June court appearance, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter increased bail to $1 million and had Ernst remanded into custody. He has been in Yuba County Jail since June 3.

Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said 20 years in prison was the maximum time Ernst could have received without the district attorney's office electing to charge both of Ernst's prior strikes.

"That would have certainly led to a jury trial," Tuft said in an email. "The plea reached guarantees swift closure for Brian Allen's surviving family and safety for the community as the defendant will not be driving any time soon."