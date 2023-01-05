Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Mead carjacking

Jan. 4—A Wellington man was sentenced to two decades in prison for a carjacking on Interstate 25 in Mead.

David Mercado, 31, was sentenced Tuesday by Weld District Court Judge Allison Esser to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to a release.

Mercado was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping and aggravated robbery after a trial in September.

"This defendant put many people in our community at risk of being seriously injured that day," Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea said in a statement. "He deserves an appropriate sentence to ensure the safety of this community, and to ensure he doesn't do this to another victim."

Mead officers were dispatched to a physical disturbance on I-25 on May 23, 2021, according to the release. When officers arrived, they approached Mercado who was walking along Frontage Road.

When officers asked Mercado to provide identification, he fled the scene. Prosecutors said he then forced his way into a man's vehicle before police could apprehend him. Mercado then made the victim drive him to another location and stole the victim's phone and assaulted him.

Mercado was on parole at the time of the incident.