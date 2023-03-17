Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for racially-motivated 2021 Clayton County gas station shootings

A man accused of planning a mass shooting in Clayton County was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

On July 30, 2021, 48-year-old Larry Edward Foxworth of Jonesboro repeatedly fired a gun into two convenience stores, said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

According to police, Foxworth told officers he did this because he wanted to kill Arab and Black people and believed that people inside the stores belonged to those groups.

Court documents said Foxworth also expressed hope to officers that he had killed his targets and professed belief in white supremacist ideology.

“Foxworth used a firearm to commit a brazen and heinous hate crime,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “He fired repeatedly into convenience stores in his effort to kill those inside based solely on the color of their skin. This abhorrent act of violence and intimidation left the victims, their families, and the community traumatized and merits the prison sentence Foxworth received. The Department of Justice and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to vigorously prosecute hate crimes.”

