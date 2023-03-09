Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault

Mar. 8—On Monday, Judge Mark Isaf sentenced 78-year-old Roger Deckard to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after Deckard pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Deckard received a 10-year sentence for each count and must serve at least 17 years. Following his release, he will have to serve at least three years of parole.

During the plea, Judge Isaf heard evidence that for several years, Deckard "took advantage of his grandniece's trusting nature and under-developed intellect and maturity," according to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

The family found out what was happening and contacted law enforcement. The victim told law enforcement about the crimes and Deckard confessed his behavior to his family, according to Lacy.

Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and Indiana law enforcement investigated the case.

The victim's mother was accompanied in court by victim advocates from the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office and representatives from the Survivor Resource Center.

"Those individuals that prey on our disabled adults of Vermilion County will not be tolerated and my office will do everything in our power to bring those perpetrators to justice...," Lacy said.