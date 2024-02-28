Man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing girl at illegal camp in Cottage Grove

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the rape and sexual abuse of a teenager in 2016 and 2017.

According to Lane County Sheriff's Office, a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management contacted a teenage girl, who was under the age of 16 years old, at an illegal camp near Sharps Creek in Cottage Grove in 2017. The girl informed the ranger she had been living at the camp with an adult man.

Concerned for her well-being, the ranger contacted the Department of Human Services, according to the Sheriff's Office. The girl was taken into custody by DHS and placed with her mother.

Due to the disarray of the campsite, Lucas Lloyd, now 41, was arrested and sent to Lane County Jail for littering within yards of a waterway.

Detectives with Lane County Sheriff's Office began to investigate the case and the girl was interviewed by the Kids FIRST Children's Advocacy Center where she tested positive for methamphetamine and did not disclose any information regarding having experienced abuse while living with Lloyd.

Two years later, in 2019, the girl opened up to her counselor and disclosed that Lloyd had sexually abused her multiple times.

At the time of the disclosure, Lloyd was in custody with the Idaho Department of Corrections for taking the juvenile from another state to Oregon, which violated his custody agreement.

With the assistance of the Idaho Department of Corrections, LCSO detectives interview Lloyd. He admitted to having sex with the girl. The case could not be prosecuted at the time because the girl had not provided a statement to law enforcement, said Lane County Sheriff's Office.

In 2022, the girl advised she was ready to talk to detectives and gave a detailed account of how Lloyd sexually abused her and regularly provided her with methamphetamine in Cottage Grove.

The case was presented to a Grand Jury and Lloyd was indicted on three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of sodomy in the first degree, three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine to a minor and one count of criminal mistreatment.

After Lloyd finished his 60-month sentence in Idaho, he was immediately transported to Lane County Jail and on Monday pled guilty to one count of rape in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the first degree, one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and one count of criminal mistreatment in the first degree.

Lloyd was sentenced to 20 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections. He will not be considered for any form of a reduction in his sentence, conditional or supervised release programs, temporary leave from custody, or work release, according to court documents.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse at illegal camp in Lane County