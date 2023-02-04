Man sentenced to 20 years for tying up, torturing victims in New Haven apartment

A New Haven man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for tying up two people in his New Haven apartment and torturing one of them for several hours, officials said.

Joshua Martinez, 29, appeared in court on Thursday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for holding two people captive in his apartment in November 2018 and forcing one of them to take sleeping pills as he burned and cut them for hours on end, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

On November 11, 2018, police responded to a 911 call from a security guard at Martinez’s apartment complex after one of the people Martinez had tied up and kept captive escaped and ran to the guard for help, the DCJ said.

Officers found Martinez and another victim, whose wrists and ankles were bound with electric cords, inside the apartment when they arrived and took Martinez, who had a knife near him, into custody, officials said.

Investigators learned that one of the victims had gone to Martinez’s apartment the night before and the two had gotten into a fight. Martinez, who was on probation for a previous assault conviction, tied up the victim and spent several hours hitting them, cutting them with a knife, burning them with cigarettes and hot wax and forcing them to take sleeping pills, officials said.

Martinez had restrained the second victim in a bedroom, binding them with an electrical cord.

The victim managed to escape, but when Martinez found out he tied them back up and, this time, tied the door handle to another door so they couldn’t escape. They were able to break free again by snapping the cord from the door handle and taking the elevator downstairs, where the security guard called 911, officials said.

Martinez was convicted of first-degree assault and intentional cruelty to persons, officials said.

“The resolution of this case shows the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office’s continued commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and making sure they are brought to justice,” said John P. Doyle, Jr., New Haven State’s Attorney in a statement Friday.