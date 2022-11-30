Man sentenced in 2017 murder outside of south Wichita cellphone store

A Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday ordered a 21-year-old Wichita man to serve more than 13 years in prison for a murder he committed as a teen.

Jeremiah Tate was 16 when he fatally shot 19-year-old Nakari Moore of Wichita on Nov. 5, 2017, after Moore left the MetroPCS at 2811 S. Hydraulic. Wichita police have said Tate shot into the car Moore was driving after Moore paid a cellphone bill at the store. He died the next day from a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors initially charged Tate as a juvenile but later pursued first-degree murder and other charges against him in adult court. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to an amended count of second-degree murder in Moore’s slaying and a count of battery of a law enforcement in a separate case, court records show.

Some charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea, according to his plea agreement.

District Judge Kevin O’Connor imposed Tate’s 165-month sentence and also ordered him to pay $3,629.12 in restitution, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Tate will receive credit for the five years he’s already spent in jail on the case, Dillon said.

He’ll be subject to three years of post-release supervision after he serves the prison sentence.