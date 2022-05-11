Man sentenced in 2017 shooting death of Zachary Meares

May 11—LUMBERTON — A jury found a 21-year-old Lumberton man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the case of a 2017 shooting death.

Jason O'Neil Bass was sentenced Tuesday morning to 48 to 70 months, or four years to nearly six years, in prison after a jury found him guilty of the charge, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott.

Bass is charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Zachary Meares, who was killed on Nov. 28, 2017 when he was shot in St. Pauls.

An investigation revealed there was a high-speed chase from Lumberton to the shooting site at 902 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls. Meares was trying to get a cell phone that belonged to his sister that was possessed by one of the three youths in the truck that she had once dated. That youth was not Bass.

Johnson Britt, formerly told The Robesonian when he served as Robeson County district attorney, that Meares got out of the car in which he was a passenger and appeared to argue with the people in a pickup truck. He then tried to force his way into the truck but was unable to do so. He climbed into the truck's bed and tried to enter the cab through the back window. That is when he was shot, reportedly three times in the face.

Candace Jackson took to Facebook Tuesday to express her emotions about the sentencing connected to her brother's death.

"Despite all the crookedness that was done during these last several years, the state proved the case and the jurors seen that and justice was finally served and my family has a little peace of mind," Jackson wrote.