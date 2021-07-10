Man sentenced for 2018 burglary of rural Spicer home

Jul. 10—WILLMAR — Coda Lee Johnson, 30, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Thursday in Kandiyohi County District Court in Willmar to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the 2018 burglary of a Green Lake Township home where hunting gear and other items valued at more than $38,000 were taken. Damage to the property was estimated at about $4,000 in the incident.

Johnson had initially been charged with four felonies, including first-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property.

Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary of a dwelling, and the other three charges were dismissed.

Judge David Mennis sentenced Johnson to 41 months in prison, with credit given for 561 days already served.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $42,999 and fines of $215.

According to the complaint filed against him, Johnson and another individual, Craig Dennis Rapp, 38, of St. Cloud, broke into the home in September of 2018 and took seven compound bows, a bearskin rug, handgun and other items.

Surveillance video showed two men entering the front door the afternoon of Sept. 21, 2018, and three men entering the home twice that night. They left carrying items, and one of them carried a crowbar during one visit.

The three men were still in the house when the owner returned after being gone for a week. They left through a back door, dropping things inside and outside the residence.

During the investigation, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office learned that Johnson and Rapp may have been involved in the robbery, according to court records.

Acquaintances of the two men identified them from photos and the surveillance videos. In recordings of jail visits and phone calls, authorities heard Johnson discuss how to dispose of items taken in burglaries, according to court records.

Rapp has also been charged with four felonies in connection with the case.

He is currently scheduled for a settlement hearing July 22 and a jury trial in August.