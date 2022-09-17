Man sentenced in 2018 DUI crash that killed Anchorage taxi driver

Sep. 17—An Anchorage man who was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed his car into a taxi in 2018, killing the cab's driver, was sentenced this week to serve about 13 years in prison.

Jose Ibarra, now 28, was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in June to charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence and escape.

Toxicology reports showed Ibarra had a blood alcohol content of .101, and he told police he had used heroin and smoked marijuana before he crashed into the taxi that 68-year-old Bruce Orton was driving early on Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Law.

Ibarra was driving southbound on the Old Seward Highway at 85 mph and did not have his headlights on when the collision occurred, the department said. Police said at the time that Ibarra's car T-boned Orton's taxi, which had pulled out from 79th Avenue.

Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby sentenced him to serve 13 years and one month on the charges, followed by an additional five years of probation. His driver's license was permanently revoked, the Department of Law said.