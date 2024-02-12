Man sentenced for 2019 KCK bar shooting that killed four

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old man was sentenced in connection to the 2019 shooting at Tequila Bar in Kansas City, Kansas that left four people dead and several others injured.

Javier Alatorre was sentenced Friday, Feb. 9, in Wyandotte County District Court to 22 years and three months in prison after entering a guilty pleas to four counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators say on Oct. 6, 2019, 34-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, and Alatorre walked into the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas, firing guns and killing four people, wounding another five.

Alatorre was captured shortly after the shooting, but it wasn’t until mid-December 2019 when Villanueva-Morales was captured in Mexico and brought back to the U.S.

