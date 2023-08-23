Man sentenced for 2020 beating death of stranger after car collision
The DA's office said the fender bender is what led the man to brutally beat the victim, who would later become quadriplegic and die from his injuries two years later.
A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.
Cameron Davis went down with a lower-body injury late last week in practice, and will now miss the entire season.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
From racist trolls to the missing Seven Dwarfs, Disney's latest reboot has been mired in multiple controversies.
ElevenLabs, the viral AI-powered platform for creating synthetic voices, today launched its platform out of beta with support for more than 30 languages. Using a new AI model developed in-house, ElevenLabs says that its tools are now capable of automatically identifying languages, including Korean, Dutch and Vietnamese, and generating "emotionally rich" speech in those languages. In combination with the new model, ElevenLabs customers can leverage the platform's voice-cloning tool to speak across the almost 30 languages without first having to type text.
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.
"Welcome my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.
These lightweight shoes will be able to keep up with you no matter what.
"Girls helping girls warms my heart." The post High schooler seeks help from ‘FBI agents of TikTok’ to find a version of a ’00s tube top her mom had — and it works appeared first on In The Know.
Shop it in nine colors.
It's $88 cheaper than Lululemon's design.
Honestly, I'd put my derm down as my emergency contact if she'd let me.
I love sales. You love sales. We all love sales!
This is what we mean by beauty sleep.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season, and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
We’ll soon learn if India will be the first nation to nail a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched on July 14th and entered lunar orbit on August 5th, will attempt to touch down on Wednesday at around 8:34 am EDT. It follows Russia’s attempt to beat India to the punch that ended badly. The ISRO’s live telecast (watch below) is scheduled to begin at 3:50 am EDT.
iSeeCars found that buyers are looking for reliable used cars from trusted brands, and that demand will remain steady for several more months as prices continue to normalize.
Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.