Man sentenced for 2020 execution-style shooting at Roselawn apartment building

Nearly three years after 41-year-old Elias Tsibouris was found dead from a gunshot wound at a Roselawn apartment building, the man convicted of the execution-style killing was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

A Hamilton County jury in August found Percy Ross, 68, guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and illegal weapons possession, court records show. He was acquitted of a second murder charge.

Ross has maintained that he acted in self-defense in the November 2020 shooting. He intends to appeal his conviction and has 1,031 days of credit for time served.

In court filings, his attorneys wrote that Tsibouris took a cab to the apartments where Ross lived and went up to the building’s front door, which was locked.

Ross claims he awoke that night to the sound of banging and left his apartment to investigate, the document says.

He couldn’t see who was banging on the door, so he opened it and then recognized Tsibouris, his attorneys said, adding that Tsibouris blocked the door and began coming toward Ross, who then stepped backward.

Ross claims he told Tsibouris to leave, began to retreat back into the building and then fired a shot at Tsibouris.

In court on Tuesday, Ross apologized to Tsibouris’ family, though he said he doesn’t understand how the jury reached a guilty verdict on one murder count and not the other. He also said the court improperly instructed the jury on self-defense.

Common Pleas Judge Pat Dinkelacker argued it was anything but self-defense, noting Tsibouris suffered a contact wound from the shooting.

“In my opinion, sir, you executed a fellow human being,” Dinkelacker said. “You put a gun to the temple (and) eye area of another human being and pulled the trigger.”

While Ross claims he didn’t know Tsibouris, the judge said the two men shared a girlfriend. Dinkelacker also noted that Ross chose to leave his apartment armed with a gun and opened the locked door leading into the four-unit apartment building.

Ross was not legally allowed to own a firearm when he shot Tsibouris and threw the handgun he used from a moving car, court records state.

Denise Tsibouris, the 41-year-old's mother, said her family waited three years for justice, and while that day has finally come, they’re all still reeling from her son’s death.

“Every day I get up and in some kind of way, I expect that I’m going to hear from him. He’s going to walk through the door or call me or something and it never happens, and it never will happen for the rest of my life,” she said. “He was the glue that held us together.”

