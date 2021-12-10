Man sentenced for 2020 murder of Edwardsville attorney, philanthropist

Timothy Banowetz, 30, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday for the murder of prominent Edwardsville attorney and philanthropist Randy Gori.

The sentencing came after the judge granted Banowetz’s surprise, last-minute request to represent himself at the hearing.

Banowetz, a former Missouri college student, changed his plea to guilty just before opening arguments were set to begin in his trial in early October. He was sentenced for one charge of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in connection with the Jan. 4, 2020, crime at Gori’s home in rural Edwardsville.

The sentence includes 10 years for armed robbery, including time already served as he awaited trial, and a three-year supervisory period should he be released.

