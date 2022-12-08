Man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend

Dec. 7—A Stillwater man was sentenced to 40 years in prison with the last 17 years suspended for the January 2020 murder of his girlfriend.

Clyde Marquette Fields, 43, entered a guilty plea on Nov. 1 after previously claiming he was not responsible for the murder of 46-year-old Roshuana Deshae Ray.

The Guthrie Police Department said it received a phone call from an unknown man saying there was an injured female outside Mercy Hospital Logan County.

Ray was found with multiple stab wounds in the bushes. Emergency workers tried to save her, but she died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Surveillance video showed Fields' green minivan driving through moments before the call was made.

Investigators determined the phone that made the call belonged to Fields.

Fields originally claimed he found Ray in his van, saw the wounds and took her to the hospital. He told police he left her alone because he didn't want the two seen together as she had a restraining order against him.

He was initially charged with unauthorized removal of a dead body. A second-degree murder charge was added after the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office determined Ray's wounds would give her just minutes to live.

One year and 11 months after the day he pleaded not guilty to either crime, he pleaded guilty.

"I committed the crime of murder . . . willfully, intentionally and without a premeditated design to effect death," Fields said in a confession statement. "Mortal wounds caused Roshuana Deshae Ray to die. All events took place in Payne County and I am guilty."

Fields was credited for time served. He will be eligible for parole in 2043.

Woman arrested on drug charges, children taken into DHS custodyAshley Renee Russell, 38, was arrested for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, child endangerment and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The Department of Human Services assisted with removing four small children from Russell's home.

This is her second offense on the former and latter charges as she was arrested in June. She was unable to appear at the preliminary hearing for that case because of her latest arrest. This led to John Parris motioning to withdraw as her public defender, but he was denied. Parris did not appear in court the next day.