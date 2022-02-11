Man sentenced in 2020 murder of Salisbury woman whose body was found in pond

The man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2020 fatal strangling of a Salisbury woman appeared in court recently for sentencing.

A Wicomico County judge sentenced 25-year-old Marquez Armstrong on Feb. 3 to life in prison with all but 40 years of that sentence suspended.

Marquez was arrested in October 2020 in the killing of Trisha Lyn Parker, and he entered his guilty plea in October 2021.

In the early hours of Oct. 11, 2020, Armstrong went to Parker's home on Wyman Drive in Salisbury. Armstrong and Parker, who he had been seeing each other for about two to three months, got into an argument, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

During the argument, Armstrong strangled Parker to death, prosecutors said. He and another person then removed Parker's clothing, put her in her van and left her body in Johnson Pond.

The pair burned the van, and a passerby later discovered Parker's body.

Maryland court records show the second suspect in this case, previously identified by investigators as Cory Jamar Jones, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to accessory after the fact and received a sentence of 10 years with all but five years suspended.

