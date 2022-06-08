Man sentenced for 2020 sexual assaults

Jun. 8—MANKATO — A Mankato man was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Olok Lero Olok, 29, was initially charged with two felonies for first-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and two felonies for first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing fear of great bodily harm in December 2020 stemming from July 2020 incidents at his apartment. A jury acquitted him of the latter two counts in May.

The criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County District Court states Olok attacked a woman and a 17-year-old girl in a bathroom on July 26, 2020. The woman and girl reported he forced them to engage in sexual intercourse with him.

The woman eventually escaped and ran out of the apartment to seek help. A medical examination found more than a dozen areas of bruising on her, including a black eye and marks on her neck and chin.

Olok later texted the woman to tell her she should "watch out" because he had emails and recordings of her. He also communicated with the girl telling her he'd "run her over."

The sentencing order filed on May 31 states he'll serve a minimum of two-thirds of the total executed sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Each of his convictions carried 12-year sentences to be served consecutively.

