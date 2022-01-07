Man sentenced for 2020 Sioux Falls homicide, apologies 'to God for the sin I've committed'

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez

A 22-year-old man was sentenced in front of his mother and family for the December 2020 death of a man in Sioux Falls.

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez, 22, of Sioux Falls, appeared Friday morning before Judge Natalie Damgaard at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. He had previously pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Mitchell James Houchins, 30, of Sioux Falls, near West Pine Meadows Place and West Sandalwood Place.

Hernandez was initially charged with first degree murder before taking a plea deal on Nov. 5 that saw his possible sentencing capped at 80 years as long as he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The state was looking for the 22-year-old be sentenced to the full 80-years due to him being considered a "danger" to the community due to his actions. Hernandez's defense sought 20 years.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to 80 years in the state penitentiary with 30 years suspended and credit for nearly a year served.

"I would like to apologize to God for the sin I've committed," Hernandez said to the court when given the chance to speak before breaking down in tears.

The corner of Pine Meadows Place and Sandalwood Place the day after a homicide occurred on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Sioux Falls.

Due to prior felony convictions, Hernandez has faced he'd be required to serve 75% of his sentence before being up for parole, Damgaard said.

The 22-year-old's defense led by Nicole Laughlin cited Hernandez's tough upbringing and drug addiction as causes for his actions the night of Houchins' death, his fleeing of the state, shooting of Danny Washington Sr. in early January 2021 and high-speed pursuit that ended in his capture by Sioux Falls Police on Jan. 12, 2021.

"He was high, desperate and on the run," Laughlin said. "He has a desire to become a better person."

A big topic in the defense's argument for sentencing was Hernandez's age. Laughlin said her client was "not a lost cause" and could be rehabilitated due to his young age.

Luz Selene Zamorano, Hernandez's mother, was also present to address the court and apologized for the pain caused by her son. She told the court she learned that Houchins "doesn't have a mother" and was only survived by an 8-year-old daughter.

Cops and courts: Two Sioux Falls men sentenced after killing man delivering pizza in 2020

"I'm representing him [Houchins] and I'm here to seek justice but also to ask for mercy," Zamorano said. "The way I see it two lives were lost that day."

The defense said Hernandez was heavily influenced by his girlfriend and co-defendant Crystal Lorraine Mousseau, 29, of Sioux Falls, who introduced him to Houchins, a known drug dealer. Laughlin said Mousseau was responsible for planning the robbing of Houchins and his goods that resulted in his shooting death.

"I'm sorry for the pain I've caused, I'm sorry I won't be there for the holidays but you'll always be in my heart," Hernandez said to his family during the sentencing hearing.

Why was Hernandez charged?

Houchins was shot and left for dead in the middle of the street in western Sioux Falls. Police said several people drove and walked by without calling authorities.

The victim laid in the streets for 25 minutes before someone called police, according to Daniel Haggar, representing the state.

"It's a sad way to die alone in the streets," Haggar said.

According to court documents, Mousseau told police Hernandez was mad at Houchins for "taking $1,000 off one of his friends," and was planning to rob him of some money. Mousseau told detectives she didn't see Hernandez's gun, but knew he had one on him.

It was revealed during Friday's sentencing hearing that Mousseau contacted Houchins to meet up with the intention of robbing him with the help of Hernandez.

Hernandez and Houchins were in a black vehicle near the scene where Houchins was found dead. Mousseau told detectives she saw Hernandez exit the vehicle and enter a silver Kia Forte she and the victim arrived in. Mousseau then saw Houchins exit the black vehicle and collapse in the street, according to court documents. Everybody fled the scene afterward.

"I don't see Crystal [Mousseau] as the only reason for being here today," Haggar said.

Mousseau and Hernandez fled to Denver in the silver Kia Forte previously driven by Houchins.

Their car was towed in Henderson, Colorado. Afterward, the pair called Sanchez to pick them up, and they told her about the incident. Both Hernandez and Sanchez wanted to flee to Texas or California, but Mousseau demanded to return to Sioux Falls, court documents said.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Hernandez fired a gun at Danny Washington Sr. at a gas station after exchanging words with him briefly. He was later charged for aggravated assault for that incident with Washington speaking to the court on Friday as well on the state's behalf.

"Crystal is not there but Mr. Hernandez is still shooting his gun," Haggar said.

Hernandez was finally arrested after a pursuit with authorities that covered almost 11 miles in west-central Sioux Falls and ended at Second Street and Kiwanis Avenue on Jan. 12, 2021.

Gang affiliations, tear-drop tattoo

Haggar also told the court that while on the run in Colorado, after shooting Houchins, Hernandez did not try to turn himself in and instead talked to Sanchez about the possibility of getting a tear drop tattoo, a common gang tattoo that signifies you have killed.

"Many of these individuals are of the Sureños gang," Haggar said.

Damgaard referenced Hernandez's desire for the tattoo in her sentencing as a concerning sign but said she appreciated his statement in accepting the consequences of his actions on Friday before handing him his 50-year sentence.

"I hope you can make the changes and if not the state can hold you for the rest of your life," Damgaard said to Hernandez of his possible parole.

The last remaining suspect in Houchins' death is Mousseau who's scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Jan. 20. Her plea deal includes a cap for her possible sentencing of 35 years.

