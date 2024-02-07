Man sentenced in 2021 Wilmington murder case

A man was sentenced Wednesday morning after taking a plea deal in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting in Wilmington.

A man charged with murder in 2021 was sentenced in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Adrian Point was sentenced to 24-29 years in jail. On Tuesday, he took a plea deal, pleading guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Oarmonz Dikal Days.

Wilmington police officers found Days in critical condition after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at North Sixth and Nixon streets on March 12, 2021.

Days was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Point was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting five days later.

