Man sentenced for 2022 stabbing at Wyoming Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of randomly stabbing two customers at a Wyoming Meijer will serve years in prison.

Wednesday, 59-year-old James Ivy was sentenced to 7 to 20 years for two counts of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder.

On February 21, 2022, Ivy stabbed two shoppers inside the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

One of the victims, a 74-year-old man, was stabbed in the back and suffered a punctured lung. The other victim, a 19-year-old, had stab wounds and cuts to several parts of his upper body and arms. Both survived the attack.

Stabbing victim, 74: ‘I wanted to find my wife’

Before being sentenced, Ivy’s attorney said that he was experiencing severe mental health issues when the stabbings occurred.

“He was homeless, he was not on his medication at the time of this event and he was having a schizophrenic episode at the time,” said Michael Liquigli, attorney for James Ivy.

Sharing that Ivy’s condition has since improved, he asked the judge to sentence him on the low end of the sentencing guidelines.

Meijer stabbing puts renewed focus on mental heath, stigma

“He blames himself for not having his medication and not taking his medication, he has been doing so religiously at the jail and he’s now the person standing in front of you instead of the hot mess that he was on the day of the event,” Liquigli said.

No victims spoke during Wednesday’s hearing, but Ivy offered an apology.

“I apologize to my victims, and I apologize to the community for my stupid actions. I just pray that you be lenient on my sentencing,” Ivy said.

Ivy will receive credit for the more than 700 days he’s already served. He has previously been convicted of at least one other felony.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.