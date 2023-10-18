Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing mail carrier

Oct. 17—A 20-year-old Albuquerque man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who tried to help stop a fight between the youth and his mother in April 2019.

Xavier Zamora was 17 at the time he killed Jose Hernandez, who had been a postal carrier for 12 years. Hernandez was delivering mail to a community mailbox outside Zamora's home on Terracotta SW when he saw Zamora strike Zamora's mother during an argument.

When Hernandez attempted to intervene, Zamora became angry, retrieved a handgun from inside his house, and went back outside to confront Hernandez. Hernandez was shot in the stomach, and 911 was called. Zamora fled the scene and disposed of the weapon.

"Twenty minutes — that's how long Jose fought and struggled to hold on. Jose fought to the very end," Assistant Special FBI Agent in Charge Amy Kaskel said at a news conference after Tuesday's sentencing.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez called Hernandez "a courageous civil servant."

"Every part of this case is tragic," Uballez told reporters, adding that Zamora will spend more than half of his adult life in prison.

Greg Torbenson, assistant inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in its Phoenix division, said nationwide, "we've experienced an increase in letter carrier assaults and robberies across the county." That's why he said the safety and protection of mail carriers is a top priority for the agency.

He said the fatal shooting of Hernandez, who had been a veteran of the Iraq War, was a "senseless and heinous act that has left an irreplaceable void throughout the entire community."