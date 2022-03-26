Man sentenced to 23 years in prison in deadly Butler Twp. shooting

Mar. 25—A Dayton man who pleaded guilty in a deadly shooting at a Butler Twp. motel was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison.

Da'Jahnn Phillip Alexander, 21, will not be eligible for early release, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Butler Twp. police responded to a report of gunshots heard at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the prosecutor's office. Lewis was transported to the hospital, but died from injuries shortly after his arrival.

An investigation revealed Alexander fired multiple shots at Lewis while sitting in the back of a vehicle, the prosecutor's office said. Witnesses were reportedly able to describe the vehicle and its occupants.

Alexander was initially indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to previous reports. On Jan. 11, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and bribery, according to the prosecutor's office.